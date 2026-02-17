Tinubu Seeks Senate Confirmation For INEC Commissioner, NAHCON Chairman

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu has urged the Senate to confirm the nomination of retired Adm. Jamila Abubakar as National Commissioner representing Adamawa State at the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and read at plenary on Tuesday.

“In compliance with the provisions of section 154 of section 1 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the senate the appointment of Adm Jamila Abubakar Sadiq retired as Commissioner representing Adamawa state at the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“While I hope that the senate will consider and confirm the nominee expeditiously, please accept, the Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration,” Tinubu said in the letter.

Akpabio thereafter referred the request to the Senate Committee on INEC for further legislative action and directed it to report back to plenary in one week.

Advertisement

Similarly, Tinubu, in a separate letter, urged the Senate to confirm the nomination of Amb. Ismail Yusuf for appointment as Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

Tinubu, in the letter, said the request for confirmation was in accordance with the provisions of section 3(2) of the NAHCON Act, 2026.

“While it is my hope that the senate will consider and confirm the appointment expeditiously, please accept, Mr Senate President and distinguished Senators, the assurances of my highest regards,” he said.

Akpabio also referred the request to the Senate Committee on Rules and Business for further legislative action and directed it to report back to plenary in one week.