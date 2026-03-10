Tinubu Seeks Senate’s Confirmation For Oyedele, Other Appointees

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday requested the approval of the Senate for Mr Taiwo Oyedele as Minister of State for Finance.

The President also sought the confirmation of the nomination of Mainasara Ilo as the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Anti Doping Centre.

Also on Tinubu’s request list are three commissioner nominees

for the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

The list contained Senator Magnus Abe as nominee chairman of the NUPRC, while

Jossy Yaro and Sunday Adebayo are nominated as non-executive commissioners.

Similarly, the President also requested for the Senate’s approval of Amima Gamawa from and Abdullahi Muktar as commissioners in the

Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The President’s separate cover letters for the nominees were read at the plenary on Tuesday by the Present of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.