Tinubu Seeks To Add N9trn To N58.47trn 2026 Budget Proposal

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President Bola Tinubu has requested an upward revision of the 2026 Appropriation Bill by N9t, raising the proposed budget size to N67.47tn.

The request was conveyed in a letter read on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday in Abuja by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The original 2026 budget proposal, currently under consideration by the National Assembly, stands at N58.47 trillion. The proposed increment would increase the total outlay by over 15 per cent.

According to the President, the adjustment is aimed at enhancing fiscal transparency and ensuring the seamless implementation of priority government programmes.

Tinubu said the revision is also intended to regularise and accommodate outstanding legal commitments carried over from previous appropriation cycles, thereby preventing them from constraining the execution of the 2026 budget.

Consequently, the Senate, after the President’s letter was read, devolved into a close session to consider the request. The close session was still ongoing as of the time of filing this report.

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