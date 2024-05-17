Tinubu, Shettima, Other VIPs To Start Paying Access Fees At Nigerian Airports From Today – FAAN

661 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has commenced tollgate payment or E-Tags payment for all travellers at the 24 Federal Airports nationwide, starting from Friday, May 17, 2024.

The authority disclosed this on its official X handle at midnight Thursday, May 16, 2024.

According to FAAN, the development complies with the presidential directive requiring all citizens to obtain E-Tags at the 24 Federal Airports nationwide.

FAAN wrote, “Following the Presidential Directive that all citizens are mandated to pay for E-Tags at all the 24 Federal Airports across the country, we wish to inform the general public that the E-Tags are available for sale from Friday, 17th May 2024.

“Please note that there will be an option of paying cash at the Access Gates as motorists without E-Tags are liable to or will be mandated to pay as they pass”.

This move comes 48 hours after the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Festus Keyamo said the federal government had approved the introduction of tollgate payment for access to all federal airports across the country.

Keyamo said approval makes it mandatory for everyone who visits the nation’s airports to pay the access fee, including the President, his Vice, Very Important Personalities (VIPs) and foreigners.