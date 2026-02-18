Tinubu Signs Amended Electoral Bill Into law

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday signed into law the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2026.

The brief signing ceremony took place at the President’s office at the State House, Abuja with Principal officers of the National Assembly in attendance.

The National Assembly had on Tuesday passed the Electoral Act 2026 (Amendment) Bill.

The amendment comes amid intense public debate over the electronic transmission of election results in real time.

The harmonised report of the bill, including the contentious Section 60(3), was passed by both chambers on Tuesday.

President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, confirmed the development after the ceremony.

“The President a while ago appended his signature to the Electoral Amendment Bill passed by the National Assembly on Tuesday,” Akpabio said.