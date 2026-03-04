Tinubu Swears In Disu As 23rd IGP

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday swore in Olatunji Disu as the 23rd Inspector-General of Police at the State House, Abuja.

At the brief ceremony, the president also administered the oath of office on six commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission and two commissioners of the Federal Civil Service Commission.

The event preceded the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and was attended by ministers, senior officials and family members of the appointees.

Speaking with State House correspondents after the ceremony, Disu listed welfare of officers, restoration of security and internal preparation for state police as priorities.

Olatunji Disu, 23rd Inspector-General of Police.

He expressed support for the ongoing discussions on the establishment of state police.

“The committee was set up early this morning to look into the issue of state police from the angle of the Nigerian Police.

“We don’t want it to seem as if others are taking decisions and we, the most important people concerned, did not do anything.

“State police has come to stay and the police should be able to contribute their own part in making it succeed,” he said.

Disu dismissed fears that the reform would undermine the Force.

“The police are not afraid, our jobs are not being taken; it is just an issue of partnership,” he said.

On welfare, he acknowledged longstanding concerns about officers’ working conditions.

“One of the issues that the police have over the years is the welfare of their officers,” he said.

He said only those who are well motivated would put in their best.

Disu described policing as demanding and high-risk, recalling that 140 officers were lost in one year during his tenure in the FCT.

“Our jobs are very difficult; men sleep out and a lot of people don’t have time to go back to their families.

“I’m lucky to be working with a president who has made up his mind to give us whatever we want,” he said.

The FEC meeting commenced shortly after the ceremony.

Those in attendance included Vice-President Kashim Shettima and Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume.

Others were the Chief of Staff, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila and Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Esther Walson-Jack as well as ministers.