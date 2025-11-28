Tinubu Taking ‘Historic Steps’ To Secure Nigeria, Says APC

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that President Bola Tinubu is taking “historic steps” to stabilise the country and strengthen national security, urging Nigerians to remain calm and united as the nation navigates what it described as a temporary storm.

In a statement issued on Friday by its spokesman, Seye Oladejo, the party said the challenges facing the country are being deliberately exaggerated by a “desperate” and “unpatriotic” opposition that is threatened by the administration’s recent gains.

The APC insisted that Nigeria has overcome worse crises in its history and will emerge stronger from the present situation, reassuring citizens that “this too shall pass.”

Oladejo said President Tinubu has demonstrated decisive leadership by declaring a State of Emergency on Security and approving the recruitment of an additional 20,000 police officers, bringing the total new intakes under his administration to 50,000.

He described this as the single largest expansion of security personnel in recent times, noting that the measures reflect the president’s resolve to safeguard every part of the country and defeat criminal networks.

The Lagos APC accused the opposition of amplifying fear and attempting to exploit isolated incidents for political advantage.

It alleged that recent security breakthroughs, including the rescue of victims, dismantling of hostile networks and improved community cooperation with security forces, have unsettled those who benefit from instability. The party also raised concerns over politicians who issue predictions of unrest shortly before attacks occur, suggesting such patterns point to insider collaboration with violent groups.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is taking concrete, historic steps to secure Nigeria and restore national stability,” Oladejo said.

“While the opposition sells fear, President Tinubu delivers capacity. While they whine abroad, he strengthens Nigeria at home.”

The party accused some opposition figures of seeking foreign intervention by sponsoring reports and petitions that portray Nigeria as being on the brink of collapse. It argued that such attempts would fail, insisting that Nigeria’s sovereignty is not in question and that President Tinubu remains fully engaged in steering the nation through its challenges.

On the economy, the APC maintained that current hardships reflect the short-term effects of reforms aimed at dismantling entrenched systems of corruption, including subsidy cartels and forex cabals.

According to the statement, the reforms are beginning to yield positive results, with growth in agriculture, rising revenue, renewed investor confidence and revival in the industrial sector. The party insisted that those responsible for long-standing economic distortions have no right to mock the rebuilding process.

Oladejo expressed the party’s full confidence in the president’s leadership, describing him as a courageous and hands-on leader committed to securing Nigeria’s future.

He said the storm facing the nation is temporary and that saboteurs working against the country’s progress will fail.

“Tinubu has shown resolve where others fled, courage where others buckled, and leadership where others sought shortcuts. Nigeria is blessed to have a Commander-in-Chief who leads from the front.

“We stand with him. We stand with Nigeria. We stand with the unshakable conviction that internal and external forces of darkness will never triumph over the will of the Nigerian people,” Oladejo added.