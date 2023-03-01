Tinubu Tells Nigerian Youths: ‘I’ve Heard You Loud And Clear’

Education
By Busayo Agbola
Bola-Tinubu
Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has sent a message of hope to Nigerian Youths, promising to address the problems of education.

He spoke on Wednesday morning while delivering his acceptance speech as president-elect at his campaign office in Abuja.

“To the youths, I’ve heard you loud and clear,” he said, in obvious reference to the role played by the youths in the election.

He promised to end the incessant strikes by university lecturers and ensure education loan is available.

He also promised to address the issue of unemployment.

