Tinubu To Adeleke: Use Next Four Years To Deepen Osun’s Development

President Bola Tinubu has urged Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke to use his renewed mandate to deepen the state’s development after his victory in Saturday’s governorship election.

Tinubu, who congratulated Adeleke on his re-election, said the governor should unite the people of the state and build on the mandate given to him over the next four years.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Adeleke of the Accord Party winner of the election after he polled 511,067 votes to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, who secured 444,815 votes. The African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Najeem Salaam, came third with 17,180 votes.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Joshua Ogunwole, said 1,005,800 votes were cast, out of which 985,079 were valid while 20,721 were rejected.

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Adeleke won in 19 of the state’s 30 local government areas and will be sworn in for another four-year term on November 27.

Speaking through his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu said he had congratulated Adeleke on his victory via the phone.

“I called Governor Ademola Adeleke earlier today to congratulate him on his election victory in Osun State. His victory once again confirmed the confidence the people of Osun State have in him.

“I wish him great success as he prepares to lead the state for the next four years. Now that he has won, Governor Adeleke must unite the people of Osun State and rally them for growth, stability, and social and economic progress, regardless of the political choices they made at the election.

“I salute the courage and discipline displayed by other contestants in the election. Their participation deepened and enriched our country’s democratic culture. The outcome of the election reflects the will of the people and is a fitting assurance that democracy will continue to flourish in our land,” said Tinubu.

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The president also commended INEC and security agencies for ensuring a clear winner emerged from the poll.

Adeleke, in a victory message posted on X, thanked the people of Osun for renewing his mandate and pledged to build on the achievements of his first term.

He wrote, “I am deeply humbled and grateful to God and the good people of Osun State for the confidence reposed in me to serve for another term.

“This victory belongs to the people. I commend your resilience, your courage and your unwavering commitment to democracy. I will not disappoint you.

“As we turn the page on the election, I appeal to all Osun people to embrace peace, forgiveness and unity. There is no victor, no vanquished. I extend the olive branch to all my co-contestants. I am the Governor of all.

“I also remember, with a minute of silence, the victims of the needless pre-election violence. May their souls rest in peace. I urge our traditional rulers, community leaders and all stakeholders to lead the healing and reconciliation process across our communities.

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“To the people of Osun, you have entrusted me with another four years. I will reinforce our strong points, correct our shortcomings and build on the progress we have made.

“Osun is on the march again. We will accelerate development, widen the net of good governance and continue our journey to transform Osun from a civil service state into an industrial state and a preferred investment destination.

“I thank Mr President, His Excellency Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his support for a free and fair election. I also appreciate all lovers of democracy, at home and abroad, and especially the media for standing firmly with democracy.”

Former Vice President and ADC presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar also congratulated Adeleke, writing on X: “I congratulate Governor Ademola Adeleke, @AAdeleke_01, on his re-election as Governor of Osun State.

“His victory demonstrates the choice of the people of Osun as expressed at the ballot box. I commend the people for their passion and peaceful participation. I wish Governor Adeleke continued success as he continues to serve them.”

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, described Adeleke’s victory as an important democratic achievement.

According to Obi, Adeleke’s victory reaffirmed that the power to choose leaders belongs to the people. He also urged Nigerians to remain active in the democratic process ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Former Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki likewise congratulated Adeleke, saying the victory reflected the decision of the people of Osun to entrust him with another four-year mandate and urged him to dedicate his second term to the state’s development, welfare and progress.