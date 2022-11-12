Tinubu To Attend Only Town Hall Meetings, Not Campaign Rallies – PCC Member

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Isuma Mark

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, will not be taking part in most of the campaign rallies that would be organized by his presidential campaign council, the PCC.

Instead, he has opted for town hall and stakeholders meetings, according to one of the technical members of the PCC in his conversation with THE WHISTLER on Saturday.

The member explained that the delay in the take-off of the campaign rallies is due to new strategies being worked out.

The APC has not held any campaign rallies unlike the opposition parties, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the Labour Party.

The rationale behind the former Lagos State Governor’s posture is unclear but it may not be unconnected to reports on his state of health.

“He will be expected to stand on the podium and speak. If he spends three minutes, he will be accused of not being healthy.

“So the best strategy is to choose which of the campaign rallies is so important not to miss to enable him to prepare and appear faultless,” he explained.

THE WHISTLER reports that a senior aide to the president and a member of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo’s camp had revealed in an exclusive chat with our correspondent that Tinubu receives daily injections in the morning before setting out.

To him, “the injection makes him strong and focused but lasts for not more than six hours,” he had revealed.

The former Lagos State Governor has been under scrutiny for his regular overseas travel for treatment. He underwent knee surgery this year and also had routine checks on his health.

He had also been reported to have undergone some treatments for some undisclosed health challenges, which have been received with repeated calls for him to step down from the presidential race.

Many Nigerians have also called on him to publish his medical history to avoid a repeat of the situation with President Muhammadu Buhari who embarks on regular medical tourism to the UK. Buhari is currently in the UK undergoing a 14-day medical treatment.

However, the Nigerian Constitution does not mandate any candidate to publish or reveal his medical condition.

Many also believe that Tinubu’s failure to take part in television interviews, various debates ahead of the 2023 presidential election, and speaking without written scripts is to avoid making further gaffes.

The head of his media team in the PCC, Festus Keyamo, hinted last week that the presidential candidate may not attend any presidential debate when criticized for his failure not to attend the town hall meeting organised by Arise TV in Abuja.

The candidate had admitted during the Arewa Joint Committee Interactive Session in Kaduna state on Monday, October 17 that his media handlers had advised him to always read his prepared speeches. He had said, “Back on focus, because I have been warned to stay on script.”

The APC presidential candidate is not short of gaffes and errors whenever he is making speeches, which has become a source of concern for his media handlers and supporters.

He was noted to have said President Muhammadu Buhari should “recruit 50 million youths into the military”, and the famous “is it for Agbado and Ewa?” and the “corn, cassava and Agbado” gaffes may have forced the erection of the fence around him to cut down these errors.

It was gathered that there are critical campaign rallies he will attend but town hall meetings that he is undertaking will continue and would be his major campaign exercise.

Instead, his regional and state campaign councils would be responsible for state-wide campaign rallies with notable PCC members, top party members and other PCC members like celebrities would mount to the podium to sell the APC presidential candidate.

When contacted, Bayo Onanuga, the spokesman of the Tinubu campaign council referred our Correspondent to the party’s presidential campaign schedule saying “the schedule is to allow everyone including the candidate to have enough time to rest and not to absent himself from the rallies.

“If he does not attend, who then will?” Bayo asked. He again criticized the media, saying, “You people; you journalists have been writing rubbish” against us.