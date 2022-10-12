Tinubu ‘Unable’ To Attend ICAN Annual Conference Where Peter Obi, Others Spoke

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress was not on ground on Wednesday during the Presidential candidates session of the Annual Accountants’ Conference of the Instituted of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN.

Advertisement

He also did not send anyone to represent him.

But Peter Obi of the Labour party, Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress, Professor Christopher Imumolen of the Accord Party and Peter Umeadi of the All Progressive Grand Alliance were present at the occasion.

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party was represented by his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Same with the New Nigeria People’s Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, who was represented by his running mate, Bishop Isaac Idahosa.

They all spoke about their manifestos and how it will help take the country to economic prosperity.

After a group photograph by the candidates and ICAN officials, one of the moderators told the audience that Tinubu’s team sent information about their unavailability, adding they promised to show up before the conference ends.

“I think I received this information from the Asiwaju Team that they are presently in Transcorp and they are unable to join this event. They promised they will be with us before the end of the conference, so they will get back to us and we will let you know,” an ICAN official announced at the close of the presidential session.

This is the third event by critical sectors that Tinubu did not personally attend after securing the APC ticket.

The first was the Nigerian Bar Association Annual Conference (where he was represented by Shettima), the other was the National Peace Accord and then, this one.

Speaking at the event, Sowore said he is the best man for the job.

” I hope we are not going to elect a bunch of sick leaders because our country is sick and a sick country needs healthy leaders,” Sowore said.

Obi said his financial prudence as a person and as the Anambra State governor make him competent enough to manage the country’s potential.

He urged the electorate not to vote based on “religion”, “ethnicity”, “my turn” but based on competence.

“As we move on, for me, the Labour manifesto is already mainstreamed along the Sustainable Development Goals,” Obi said adding that he was the number one governor to implement Millennium Development Goals in his state.

Kwankwaso’s running mate, Idahosa said his principal has the required experience and exposure to rebuild the nation.