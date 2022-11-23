Tinubu Under Fire After Donald Duke Claims APC Candidate ‘Stole’ His Picture For Documentary

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerians have slammed the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu for allegedly using the picture of former Cross River State governor, Donald Duke, when he was 12 years old instead of his own picture.

Recall Television Continental, TVC, owned by Tinubu had some weeks ago ran a documentary titled ‘Bola Tinubu And His Political Journey’, which traced his roots and rise to political prominence.

In the documentary that was seen by our correspondent, a slew of photos and videos to narrate the life history and political ascendancy of Tinubu was used with one particular monochrome photograph showing a young boy in dark sunglasses, well suited, seated with his fingers joined, depicted as Tinubu during his years as a young boy.

The documentary came amid claims surrounding his age, school certificates and links to narcotics trade.

Tinubu, through his aides, has however denied any wrongdoing.

But speaking at a roundtable hosted by the Front Fort Media Initiative and the MacArthur Foundation in Lagos, Duke alleged that, “The picture of the boy used as Bola Tinubu in all the documentaries is me. I am the boy in the picture, not Tinubu as they claimed in their documentaries.

“That photo was taken when I was 12 years old during my school years at the Federal Government College Sokoto, in Sokoto state.” Duke said.

Repeated attempts and text messages sent to the Tinubu camp did not yield any result.

But Nigerians on Twitter have quickly assailed the former Lagos State governor for courting another controversy.

The presidential candidate of African Action Congress, ACC, Omoleye Sowere, condemned the action that is trending on social media saying, “This fraudulent @officialABAT, everything about this man is fraud, to the point that even his TV station @tvcnewsng can’t help but steal @Donald_Duke’s images.”

Eddieroctseady said, “If anything, this theft of Donald Duke’s childhood photo by the BAT camp proves without doubt that the entire identity & persona of Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a diabolical, low-down, rotten lie.”

Oluchi tweeted, “This is Donald Duke, not Amoda Ogunlere Tinubu. This picture was put in Tinubu’s documentary claiming it was his childhood photo and he didn’t say anything about, but Donald Duke is claiming it. Another case of identity theft.”’

Kingsley said, “Everything about that man called Bulaba is fraudulent. Using Donald Duke picture for his documentary is blu blu.”

Sweet Soul said, Thank God Donald Duke is alive to open their nyash, else this is how they would have stolen his child hood picture.”