Tinubu Unveils Global Flood Disaster Plan To Tackle Climate Challenges

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu has launched the Global Flood Disaster Management Project (GFDMP), a new initiative aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change and strengthening Nigeria’s long-term flood resilience.

The President was represented by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, at the launch held on Tuesday in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, President Tinubu said the GFDMP is a multi-year programme designed to move Nigeria from a reactive method of tackling floods to a proactive, preventive, and more sustainable approach.

He explained that climate change continues to intensify flooding risks, making it necessary for the country to adopt long-term solutions.

The President emphasized that building resilience requires consistent investment, planning, monitoring, and innovation over time.

According to him, the government sees the GFDMP as a major step toward addressing climate-related disasters that destroy farmlands, displace families, and damage critical infrastructure nationwide.

Advertisement

Tinubu outlined four core pillars upon which the initiative is built: Advanced Early Warning Systems, Flood-Resilient Infrastructure, Capacity Building and Knowledge Transfer, and Community Engagement and Local Participation.

These pillars, he said, are designed to create a comprehensive and coordinated flood-management framework.

He explained that the project would enhance the nation’s forecasting capabilities by introducing real-time monitoring tools and deploying digital alert systems that would provide citizens and government agencies with timely information for preparation and response.

According to President Tinubu, Nigeria is proud to join the global movement working towards improved flood management.

He noted that the government had already prioritized early warning systems, upgraded hydrological infrastructure, strengthened disaster-response coordination, and promoted environmental protection efforts.

Advertisement

The GFDMP, he added, would reinforce and accelerate these priorities by providing global expertise, advanced technology, and strategic guidance to support Nigeria’s efforts in combating climate-induced disasters.

President Tinubu assured Nigerians and partners of the Federal Government’s full cooperation, active participation, and unwavering commitment to ensuring that the multi-year project reaches every community in need.

He called the launch the beginning of a new era where nations confront floods with preparedness and resilience rather than fear and vulnerability.

He urged stakeholders to embrace collective will, consistent investment, and shared responsibility, stressing that flood resilience is not a luxury but a necessity for safeguarding lives today and protecting future generations.

The Director General of the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), Mr. Umar Mohammed, noted that behind the rising flood-risk statistics are real families whose livelihoods have been disrupted.

He emphasized that proactive preparedness is far more cost-effective than emergency response and urged all parties to support long-term flood-management strategies.