Tinubu Urges Unity, Compassion At Eid-el-Kabir

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President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Muslims in Nigeria and across the world on the occasion of the 2026 Eid-el-Kabir celebration, urging citizens to embrace sacrifice, unity and compassion in line with the teachings of Prophet Ibrahim.

In his Eid message on Tuesday, the president thanked God for preserving lives to witness the festival and described Eid-el-Kabir as a reminder of the virtues of faith, obedience and selflessness.

According to him, the celebration calls on Nigerians to show mercy and compassion to one another irrespective of ethnic, religious or racial differences.

Tinubu said the country was currently undergoing a process of reconstruction and renewal through reforms introduced by his administration, noting that although the measures were difficult, they were necessary for a stronger economy and better future.

He expressed optimism that the sacrifices made by Nigerians over the past three years were beginning to yield positive results, including economic stability, increased investment prospects, job creation and growth.

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“The walk through the dark tunnel is over, and the light is here,” he said.

The president also assured Nigerians that his administration remained committed to tackling insecurity across the country.

While commending security and intelligence agencies for recent successes, including the elimination of a wanted ISIS leader, Tinubu acknowledged that terrorists and bandits were still carrying out attacks in some communities.

“I assure you: you are neither abandoned nor forgotten. We will ultimately defeat all the forces of evil,” he stated.

He further urged Muslims to use the Eid celebration to pray for peace, national unity and wisdom for leaders, while also encouraging Nigerians to support the less privileged and strengthen communal bonds.

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Tinubu also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to investing in security, infrastructure, agriculture and human capital development to improve the lives of citizens.

He wished Muslims a peaceful and joyous Eid-el-Kabir celebration and prayed for Allah’s blessings upon Nigeria.

“May Allah accept our sacrifices and prayers, and may He continue to bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the president said.

Similarly, the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, urged citizens to embrace peaceful coexistence and extend charity to the less privileged, ahead of the celebration on Wednesday, stressing that the day is a special time for reflection on the enduring values of sacrifice, obedience, faith, and compassion.

In her message, she noted that the nation’s strength lies in its unity, mutual respect, and shared commitment to building a compassionate society.

Reiterating that spirit of giving defines the occasion, the First Lady urged, Nigerians to translate the day’s spiritual lessons into tangible acts of kindness toward those around them.

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Her message read, “As we celebrate, I encourage all Nigerians to embrace peaceful coexistence and to live in harmony with one another.

“Our strength as a nation lies in our unity, mutual respect, and shared commitment to building a society where love and understanding prevail,” she said.

“Let us also remember the essence of this day by extending a helping hand to our neighbours, especially the vulnerable and less privileged ones among us. These acts of kindness and generosity can renew hope and bring comfort to many.”

She further called for sustaining of peace and stability, urging Nigerians to pray for the country.

“Let us continue to pray for our dear nation, for sustained peace, stability, and prosperity,” the First Lady said, closing with an Eid Mubarak greeting to all Muslim faithful.

Eid el-Kabir, marked by prayers, slaughtering of rams and other livestock, and the distribution of meat to family members, neighbours and the poor, commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to God before God intervened and provided a ram as a substitute.

The Federal Government had on Monday, declared May, Wednesday 27, and Thursday May 28, 2026, public holiday for the celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.