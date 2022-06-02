Tinubu Visits Ibadan, Calls For Reconciliation Among Aggrieved APC Leaders

A leading presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has asked the governorship candidate of the party in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin , to do everything possible to persuade the aggrieved leaders of the party to come back to the opposition party.

Tinubu spoke in Ibadan on Thursday while addressing delegates and members of the party ahead of the presidential primary election of the party.

Tinubu did not dwell on his presidential aspiration but hammered on the urgent need to beg and bring back the party members who are aggrieved.

He said, “You must begin to visit those who contested against you and others who are not happy. Make sure you resolve the crisis. It is very important.

“If you don’t resolve the crisis and bring everybody back together as one, you won’t win. I will come back again. We will do whatever we can behind the scene to resolve the crisis and God will help us .

” But you have a lot of work to do. You will go from house to house and beg them. You must visit them; you must beg them, you will contest and you will win.”

He told him that to become a governor is not an easy task. He said he would have to manage everybody and be humble to beg those who are aggrieved if he wanted to win the poll.

Tinubu also introduced the Dapo Lam-Adesina and Olamiju Alao-Akala as well as Idris Ajimobi to the gathering asking them to support them.

He said he worked well with their fathers and he was glad they were part of the family while soliciting support for them.

Recall that the party was oolarised since the state congress held in October last year.

The governorship primary election of the state was won by Folarin.

A former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, who came second, described the election as a charade while announcing his exit from the party.

He is yet to announce the party he intends to join to contest the election holding in 2023 but he said he would contest the poll.