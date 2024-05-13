Tinubu Vows To Empower Girls Through Education, Endorses First Ladies’ #WeAreEqual Campaign

President Bola Tinubu on Monday endorsed the #WeAreEqual campaign aimed at advancing gender equity and bridging the gender gap in Africa.

The campaign, spearheaded by the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD), aligns with Tinubu’s vision of empowering women and girls through education.

It promises to be a transformative force by backing educated girls to drive necessary change and progress in African communities.

During his remarks at the launch event hosted by the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, the president emphasised the pivotal role of education in national development.

“The campaign will bring to realisation of the fact that the empowerment of women and girls is essential to achieving each of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals,” said Tinubu.

He commended the commitment of African first ladies to advance gender equality and narrow the gender gap across the continent.

Tinubu urged all Nigerians to carry forward the campaign’s message, recognizing its potential to create a society where everyone has equal opportunities, regardless of gender.

Acknowledging the campaign’s successful launch in 15 other African countries, focusing on health, education, economic empowerment, and gender-based violence, Tinubu expressed delight at the various initiatives undertaken by OAFLAD members in their respective nations.

“This Campaign, spearheaded by your excellencies, holds significant importance for us in Africa. I therefore congratulate you all. I particularly congratulate my dear wife, the first lady of Nigeria, who has chosen education as a primary tool to champion this campaign nationwide.

“I reaffirm my commitment to ensuring that no Nigerian child is excluded from quality education that prepares women and girls to lead and bring positive changes to our communities. It is now my honour to launch #WeAreEqual Campaign in Nigeria,” said Tinubu.

To complement the #WeAreEqual campaign, Nigeria’s First Lady has reintroduced the Alternative High School for Girls offering a second chance to young girls who have dropped out of school to further their education and fulfill their dreams.