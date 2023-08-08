Tinubu Vows To ‘Promote Prosperity, Not Poverty’ As Oyedele-Led Tax Committee Inaugurated In Abuja

As part of his administration’s efforts to enhance the nation’s economic landscape, President Bola Tinubu inaugurated the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms during a ceremony held at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa on Tuesday.

The president emphasized his commitment to fostering prosperity and economic growth as he addressed members of the committee during the inauguration.

In his remarks, Tinubu underscored the need to advance the economic well-being of Nigerians through comprehensive fiscal policies and tax reforms.

“We cannot continue to tax poverty when we are supposed to promote prosperity,” the president stated.

At the helm of the newly formed committee stands Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, a seasoned professional with extensive experience in fiscal policy and taxation.

Oyedele, a former Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC), brings over two decades of expertise in accounting, auditing, and human resources consulting.

The committee’s responsibilities will encompass a wide range of fiscal matters, including tax reforms that aim to streamline existing structures, stimulate investment, and foster economic diversification.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that President Tinubu had signed four Executive Orders, among which was The Finance Act (Effective Date Variation) Order, 2023, to defer the commencement date of the changes contained in the Act from May 23, 2023, to September 1, 2023.