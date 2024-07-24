Tinubu Welcomes Anyim Pius To APC

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Imo State Governor, and the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Hope Uzodimma, has officially presented former Senate President Pius Anyim to President Bola Tinubu following Anyim’s defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tinubu received Anyim at the State House on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, Uzodimma expressed gratitude for the current administration’s support for the South East region.

He said, “This is a new dawn and many people have agreed that the President administration is doing very well.”

Pius Anyim, who served as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) under former President Goodluck Jonathan, stressed the importance of unity and collective effort in advancing Nigeria’s development.

He expressed his commitment to working towards the nation’s progress and urged others to join in.

Advertisement

“There is the need that we all should put hands together to move the country forward,” Anyim said.

Anyim’s defection to the APC came during APC’s recent campaign finale for the Local Government Area elections in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State.

He was joined by other prominent political figures, including former Senator and PDP gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 general elections, Sen. Obinna Ogba, and Chief Edward Nkwegu of the Labour Party.

Several former members of the National and State Assemblies, as well as former Local Government Area Chairmen from opposition parties, also defected to the APC.