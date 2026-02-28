Tinubu Welcomes Lebara Nigeria, Says Telecom Now 14% Of GDP

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Lebara Nigeria on its official launch, describing the milestone as a strong vote of confidence in Nigeria’s digital economy.

Tinubu said the development reinforces Nigeria’s position as a leading technology and investment destination in Africa.

This is contained in a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday in Abuja.

Tinubu stressed that Nigeria’s telecommunications sector remains a key driver of economic growth.

He noted that the sector recorded a 5.78 per cent year-on-year growth in the third quarter of 2025.

Tinubu added that telecommunications currently contributes more than 14 per cent to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The president commended the leadership and partners of Lebara Nigeria for their commitment to expanding telecommunications access in the country.

He specifically praised the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mrs Teniola Stuffman.

Tinubu said such investments would create employment opportunities and strengthen Nigeria’s digital infrastructure.

According to him, investments in the sector are vital to deepening financial inclusion and enabling innovation.

He added that they also play an important role in accelerating economic growth.

The president also acknowledged the presence and support of the British High Commission at the launch.

He noted that the participation of the Deputy High Commissioner, Mr Jonny Baxter, reflects the strong diplomatic and economic ties between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Tinubu also recognised the contributions of the Chairman of the Advisory Board, Bimbo Ashiru, and other board members.

He said their leadership and expertise demonstrate confidence in Nigeria’s economic potential.

The president reiterated his administration’s commitment to maintaining a stable and investment-friendly business environment.

According to him, the government will continue to support policies that promote innovation and private sector growth.

Tinubu wished Lebara Nigeria success as it began commercial operations in the country, while calling for stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors to advance Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda.