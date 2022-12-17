“Tinubu Will Build On Buhari’s Legacy” – APC Tells Nigerians

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured Nigerians that its presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Bola Tinubu, will build on President Muhammadu Buhari’s legacy to improve on the country’s economy and security.

The party noted that in the last seven and a half years that Buhari assumed office as president, he has been working to clear the mess created by his predecessors, adding that despite economic challenges facing the country, he is executing projects, one of which is Second Niger bridge.

It lambasted the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and the party leaders for constantly blaming Buhari’s administration for the economic and security challenges the country is currently facing.

A statement by the Director, Media & Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday, said that Atiku has been blaming the APC administration for emergence of Boko Haram, forgetting that it was under the administration of PDP in 2009 that the terrorists group emerged.

The APC also tackled Atiku for constantly blaming Buhari’s administration for the country’s economic woes, adding that he forgot that he was part of the coalition that toppled the PDP government of President Goodluck Jonathan, “when the economy was nose diving.”

The APC further accused the PDP of depleting the country’s foreign reserves to $28 billion by May 2015, “even though a record N75 trillion flowed into the treasury from oil sales alone.”

According to the party, the PDP nurtured the conditions that led to the emergence of Boko Haram, stressing that for six years, the PDP government allowed the insurgents to declare a Caliphate on Nigerian territories, controlling 17 local governments in Borno State and four in Adamawa.

“While we promise Nigerians that our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will build on Buhari’s legacy and improve the economy and the security situation, we can only say to the PDP: “Nigerians have rejected you and our people will not buy your lies again!,” APC said.

“In the past seven and a half years, the Buhari government has been trying to clear the mess left by the PDP predecessors. Despite the challenges faced on the economic front, among which is dwindling revenue exacerbated by oil theft, the government has been able to showcase many game changing projects.

“One of them which temporarily opened 15 December, is the Second Niger Bridge. The PDP promised the South East states and Ifeanyi Okowa’s Delta state that it would do the bridge. For 16 years, the party made one empty promise after another. Muhammadu Buhari in 2018 decided to take on the project. He awarded it all over again and in record time the 1.6 kilometres long bridge is ready.

“And it comes with other ancillary infrastructure including a 10.3 km highway, a bypass to Owerri and a toll station at Obosi,” the party added.