Tinubu Wins Abia APC Presidential Primary With 161,005 Votes

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been declared winner in the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 presidential primary election in Abia State after securing an overwhelming majority of votes across the state’s 17 local government areas.

Declaring the results on Saturday at the APC Presidential Primary Election Collation Centre in Abia State by the State Collation Officer, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Tinubu polled a total of 161,005 votes to defeat fellow aspirant Stanley Osifo, who scored a total of 1,007 votes.

According to the official breakdown, Tinubu dominated the contest in all local government areas, recording some of his highest figures in Bende with 39,826 votes, Umuahia North with 14,943 votes, Isiala Ngwa North with 11,298 votes, and Ikwuano with 8,902 votes.

Osifo’s strongest performance came from Isiala Ngwa North, where he secured 181 votes. He also recorded 158 votes in Isiala Ngwa South and 116 votes in Umuahia North.

Kalu disclosed that the state had 162,109 registered APC members, while 162,084 members were accredited to participate in the exercise. He added that a total of 162,012 votes were cast during the primary election.

While formally announcing the outcome, the collation officer stated that Tinubu, having scored the highest number of valid votes in the state, was duly declared winner of the APC presidential primary in Abia State.