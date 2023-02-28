Tinubu Wins Niger State Presidential Election

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, has been declared winner of Saturday’s presidential election conducted in Niger State.

The former Lagos State Governor scored 375,183 votes to defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar who came second place.

Atiku scored 284,898 votes while the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi failed to get the required constitutional 25%.

LP scored 80,452 votes.

There were 2,698,344 registered voters according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, while 827,416 were accredited.

There were 778668 valid votes while 34687 were rejected.

According to INEC, 813355 people successfully cast their votes.