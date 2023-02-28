Tinubu Wins Niger State Presidential Election

Nigeria Politics
By Isuma Mark
Bola Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, has been declared winner of Saturday’s presidential election conducted in Niger State.

Advertisement

The former Lagos State Governor scored 375,183 votes to defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar who came second place.

Atiku scored 284,898 votes while the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi failed to get the required constitutional 25%.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

BREAKING: Cancel Presidential Election And Save Nigeria – Okowa, Baba-Ahmed Tell INEC Chairman

Nigeria Politics

BREAKING: Okowa Fails To Help Atiku As Obi Defeats PDP, Tinubu In Delta

LP scored 80,452 votes.

There were 2,698,344 registered voters according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, while 827,416 were accredited.

There were 778668 valid votes while 34687 were rejected.

Advertisement

According to INEC, 813355 people successfully cast their votes.

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement