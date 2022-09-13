Tinubu Works 20 Hours A Day And Not Ill, APC Campaign Organisation Replies Obi

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Again, the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress has risen to the defence of its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, saying a man who works 20 hours cannot be said to be ill.

The campaign council declared that Tinubu is sound, hale and hearty, going about the business of how to win the 2023 presidential election.

A statement on Tuesday by the Director of Media and Publicity for APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, described Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party as an ‘incurable liar’, who achieved nothing as governor and unfit to be Nigerian President.

The statement was in response to a viral video in which Obi was heard saying Tinubu was not healthy to stand for election as president.

But a statement following the initial reaction on Monday by the campaign organisation said, “Next year’s elections will not be based on ethnicity.

“It will not be by turn, it is nobody’s turn. It must not be by connection. The election next year must be based on character and trust; it must be based on competence.”

The statement further said, “We want to make it crystal clear to all the traducers of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate that Asiwaju Tinubu is not ill. He is hale and hearty.

“A man who works for 20 hours a day, meeting people and strategising about finding solutions to Nigeria’s problems, cannot be said to be ill. We make bold to say that our candidate is as fit as the fiddle.

“We find these statements unbecoming of a man who nurses the ambition to be Nigeria’s next President.

“Since he is not Asiwaju’s doctor and is not privy to his medical record, Obi has again disgracefully elevated what has for long been a beer parlour gossip and social media lie being propagated by his IPOB supporters.

“Obi in his characteristic manner is amplifying falsehood which should not have a place in a decent political campaign.

“We believe that political leaders should be guided in their utterances and be sticklers for the truth, but Obi has thrown all caution to the wind, pronouncing on issues he has no moral and professional competence to make a judgement call on.”

He said Tinubu’s supporters are supporting him because, “They believe in his capacity as a transformative leader, who once made a historic mark in Lagos State and is capable of replicating the same in Nigeria.

“Coming so soon after his gaffe and falsehood in accusing Tinubu of mobilising Yoruba voters not to support him, Obi is coming across as a dangerous politician and a demagogue capable of spewing all manners of lies just to get the votes.

“Already discredited with statistical lies and fallacies, Obi is now treading new ground, spreading lies with unfounded claims on Asiwaju Tinubu’s health.

“A politician who left no worthy legacy in eight years as governor of Anambra State, who instead built his own family ‘Next Cash and Carry’ retail mall in Port Harcourt and Abuja not in Awka, the capital of the state he governed, is latching on lies after lies to hoodwink his motley crowd of impressionistic and gullible followers.

“We must warn Peter Obi to desist from the politics of falsehood. We advise him to canvas on issues and for once give his hollow campaign some credibility by refraining from telling lies,” he said.