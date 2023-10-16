Tinubu Wrong To Appoint EFCC Chairman From Same Zone With ICPC Boss – Falana

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has expressed his dissatisfaction over the appointment of heads of the two anti-graft agencies – the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission saying it’s wrong for both chairmen to come from the same zone.

Although Falana said he has no issue with the President appointing Olukoyede as the EFCC chairman, he said Olukoyede “is eminently qualified to head the EFCC.

Advertisement

“My colleagues who have criticised the appointment have not looked at the relevant provisions of the EFCC which is Section 2.”

Recall last week President Tinubu appointed Olukoyede as the new EFCC chairman to replace the embattled chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, who had been on suspension since June.

The human rights lawyer made his views known on Monday, while appearing on Channels Television.

Speaking further on the issue, Falana faulted the fact that the heads of the two anti-graft agencies are both coming from the same zone.

Advertisement

He said, “The only issue for me which has to be considered by the government is that, we have in this country, the Federal Character Commission Act and also by virtue of the constitution section 14, appointments must reflect the Federal Character Commission.

“So if you’re going to have the EFCC and the ICPC, the heads cannot come from the same zone.

“If there are two positions in the public service, one must go to the North, and one must go to the South.

“If there are four, two must go to the South, and two must go to the North.

“If there are six, one must go to each geopolitical zone. That is the law in Nigeria today.

Advertisement

“I am not comfortable with the fact that the heads of the EFCC and the ICPC are from the same zone.”