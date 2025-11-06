Tinubu’s ₦1.15trn Loan Plan Not Threat To Fiscal Stability—Rewane

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Mr Bismarck Rewane, has assured Nigerians that there is no cause for concern over President Bola Tinubu’s fresh ₦1.15trn domestic borrowing request, saying it falls within the provisions of the 2025 budget framework and poses no threat to fiscal stability.

Speaking on Channels Television’s morning programme on Thursday, Rewane explained that the borrowing plan recently transmitted to the National Assembly for approval is not an additional debt burden but a routine ratification of funds already captured in the 2025 fiscal plan.

“I think the approvals being requested now are just to ratify what is already in the budget.

“These are not additional debts, to be honest with you,” Rewane said. “It is simply a ratification of the financing arrangements already made, because before you can move into the 2026 budget, which will be announced soon, you must close out all outstanding items.

“So, the ₦1.15trn domestic borrowing is just a confirmation of what has been there.”

He noted that Nigeria’s 2025 budget exceeds ₦54trn, with a deficit of about ₦13tn to ₦14tn, adding that the president’s loan request is aimed at providing the necessary instruments, such as bonds and treasury papers, to finance that gap.

According to Rewane, the federal government’s recent fiscal measures, particularly the elimination of fuel subsidies, have significantly improved its revenue profile, enhancing the country’s capacity to service its debt obligations without difficulty.

“Because our revenue has increased due to the removal of subsidies, the government’s ability to pay off its debts when due is not in doubt,” he said.

“There is therefore no reason for panic at all.”

President Tinubu had on Tuesday sought the approval of the National Assembly for a fresh ₦1.15trn borrowing from the domestic debt market to finance part of the deficit in the 2025 budget.

The president’s request, contained in a letter read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during plenary, stated that the borrowing would help bridge the funding gap and ensure full implementation of government programmes and projects under the 2025 fiscal plan.

Rewane’s comments came amid growing public debate over Nigeria’s rising debt levels.

However, the renowned economist emphasized that the current borrowing, being part of the approved fiscal structure, should not be interpreted as an unsustainable expansion of the nation’s debt stock but as a strategic step toward maintaining budget continuity and fiscal credibility.