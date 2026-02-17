Tinubu’s Abandoned-Project Order Delivers N8bn Mall In Abuja—FHA

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Housing Authority (FHA) on Tuesday unveiled an N8bn shopping mall in Gwarinpa Estate, Abuja, to boost economic activities in the area.

Speaking at the commissioning, the Managing Director of the FHA, Hon. Oyetunde Ojo, said that the mall is a four-floor suspended structure comprising 59 shopping spaces and a penthouse, fully serviced with modern amenities.

He explained that the project was previously abandoned but revived in line with the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that abandoned projects must be completed.

Ojo described the mall as the tallest mall within the FHA estates and noted that it is expected to generate employment for about 500 people, thereby contributing to poverty reduction and economic expansion.

“Our mandate as management is anchored on the Renewed Hope agenda, which goes beyond the provision of affordable and livable houses to include facilities that create a conducive business environment for Nigerians living and doing business in our estates,” Ojo said.

He explained that the project was delivered through a public-private partnership arrangement, stressing that no direct government funds were used.

Advertisement

“We provided the land, our partners built, and individuals invested by buying into the project. In terms of value, the project is worth between N6bn and N8bn,” he stated.

Ojo added that the Authority plans to replicate similar commercial facilities across all FHA estates nationwide.

He also disclosed that another complex had been developed from the old FHA site office in Lugbe to improve staff working conditions and generate additional revenue for the Authority, including office space for the FHA Mortgage Bank.

Commissioning the mall, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, commended the FHA for transforming into a performing agency focused on its core mandate of housing delivery.

“It is pleasing to note that the FHA is now poised to meet its responsibilities. The resolve we are witnessing is what Nigeria needs to overcome its challenges,” Akume said.

Advertisement

He added that the Federal Government is creating an enabling environment to support economic growth, improved security, and reduced cost of living.

The SGF reaffirmed that housing remains a top priority of the Tinubu administration, noting that the creation of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development was aimed at addressing Nigeria’s housing deficit.

Akume assured the FHA of continued government support and urged the Authority to replicate such amenities across the country for the benefit of Nigerians.