Tinubu’s Aide Calls Out UK Ahead Of State Visit

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A senior aide to President Bola Tinubu has taken a veiled swipe at the United Kingdom over its silence during recent global debates about religious persecution in Nigeria.

Sunday Dare, Special Adviser on Media and Communication to President Tinubu, criticised the UK in an opinion piece published ahead of the first state visit by a Nigerian president to the United Kingdom in 37 years.

“For too long, London has sometimes appeared a detached observer when contentious narratives about Nigeria surface in global discourse — despite possessing perhaps the deepest institutional understanding of the country among Western partners,” Dare wrote.

“Moments such as the recent international debate around allegations of religious persecution in Nigeria illustrate how a measured and informed voice from the United Kingdom could have helped calm tensions at the time, rather than allow speculation to shape perception.”

President Tinubu is scheduled to arrive in London for the state visit this week.

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Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi, are expected to attend a state banquet hosted by King Charles III and Camilla at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, before the president holds talks with Starmer at Downing Street on Thursday.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that ahead of the trip, British lawmakers wrote to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, urging him to confront the Nigerian president over attacks on Christians in Nigeria during their scheduled meeting at 10 Downing Street.

Members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Freedom of Religion or Belief called on the British government to press Nigeria on religious freedom and other human rights concerns during the visit.

The group’s chairman, Jim Shannon, said the Nigerian government must take “concrete steps” to stop the persecution and killing of Christians and ensure those responsible are prosecuted.

The lawmakers also raised the case of Leah Sharibu, one of the schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in 2018, who remains in captivity after reportedly refusing to renounce her Christian faith.

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Meanwhile, Dare called for a diplomatic reset between Nigeria and the UK.

“A renewed partnership should therefore mean something more than trade statistics and diplomatic visits,” he wrote.

Dare described the visit as “one of the most consequential diplomatic engagements” of Tinubu’s presidency, noting it is “the first time a Nigerian leader will be berthing on the banks of the Thames on a State Visit in nearly four decades.”

He said the visit is expected to focus on investment, security cooperation, technology partnerships and diaspora engagement.

Dare noted that the bilateral trade between both countries currently stands at approximately £8bn.