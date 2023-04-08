Tinubu’s Ally Offers Self For Service To Realize Igbo Presidency Project

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Joe Igbokwe, an ally of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has offered himself for service to realize a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction.

Advertisement

Igbokwe noted that the tremendous support Igbos gave to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, during the recent presidential election is an indication that deep down Igbos do not want Biafra, but support from other Nigerians to produce Nigerian President of Igbo extraction.

The former publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, said he is ready to help Igbos in their quest for a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction, adding that he has made good friends across the country.

Igbokwe who currently serves as Special Adviser for Drainage & Water Resources to Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu, however, said he knows the fears of people of other regions, and advised the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to embrace and seek peace with other Nigerians.

“In 2023 presidential, governorship and the National Assembly Elections I saw my people coming out in their numbers to cast their votes for their son Peter Obi. I also noticed that the struggle for Biafra took the back seat. I noticed at once that the issue is not the agitation for Biafra but to be supported and encouraged to produce the President of Nigeria in a nation that belongs to all of us. I have seen the support Nigerians East, West , North or South gave to Labour Party candidate , Mr Perter Obi. I now know without sounding immodest that Igbo love Nigeria.

“Now I am ready to help my people to achieve this project if they seek my advice. I know what to do. I have made good friends across Nigeria. I have followed the political developments in Nigeria since I left UNN in 1995. I have worked with other Nigerians and I know their fears. First I will advise IPOB to drop the guns and embrace and seek peace with other Nigerians. Then dialogue and constructive engagements will follow. We will then start the process of building bridges of friendship and building trust with other Nigerians. Dialogue on National Unity , issues of equity, Justice, Fair play and healing process will then commence. It is possible and I know also that it is doable.

Advertisement

“I offer myself for this service to humanity and I am ready to work with like minds to achieve national unity. Peace is better than war. To achieve peace and to grow our economy we need Justice, equity and fair play,” Igbokwe said on Saturday via his Facebook page.

According to Igbokwe, through interactions, writings and publications, he has realized that Igbos are not happy because none of their kinsman has led the country since the end of the Nigerian civil war in 1970.

He stated that Igbos are not also happy because out of the six geopolitical zones in the country, the Southeast is the only zone with five states in the country, while four other zones have six sates each and one zone has seven states.

As a result of this inequality, he said the Southeast has the least number of governors, Local Government Areas (LGAs), senators, House of Representatives members, state capitals, and federal allocations.

“Through actions and deeds I have found out over the years that Igbo is not truly interested in project Biafra. In their innermost chambers I am convinced beyond reasonable doubts that they know that a lot is at stake given massive, aggressive, strategic and thriving investments across Nigeria. Through many years interventions in the public space via interactions, writings and publications I have noticed that Igbo are not happy because no Igbo man has ruled this country since the end of the Nigeria- Biafra war in 1970. Another thing that makes Igbo angry is that South East is the only zone that has just five States in Nigeria while four other zones have six sates each and one zone has seven States. As a consequence of this anything that is being shared in Nigeria. SE has the least Governors, LGAs, Senators, HORs, State Capitals, federal allocations, least state capitals etc. This is a grave injustice,” he added.