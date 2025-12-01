Tinubu’s Ambassadorial List Best For Nigeria, Says Aide

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Foreign Affairs and Protocol, Ademola Oshodi, has said that the President’s latest ambassadorial selection shows the President’s judgement of what is best for his administration and the country.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s programme, Morning Brief, on Monday, Oshodi said political appointments to diplomatic positions is a normal practice globally.

He noted that presidents and prime ministers worldwide routinely nominate trusted allies or individuals with long-standing relationships.

“Whether it’s Donald Trump sending his friends as ambassadors or the British government posting Peter Mandelson to Washington despite controversies, it is the nature of the business.

“I’m not saying we should send people of bad character abroad, but it has to be the discretion and political decision of the president or head of state,” he said.

President Bola Tinubu had on Saturday submitted the names of 32 ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation, days after sending an initial batch of three names.

The list includes prominent figures such as former Independent National Electoral Commission Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu; former presidential aide, Reno Omokri; former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode; and former Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, among others.

In a statement on Saturday, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said all nominees will know their specific diplomatic postings only after Senate confirmation.

He also noted that the list also includes four women among the career ambassadors and six women among the non-career ambassadors.

Speaking, Oshodi advised Nigerians to respect the President’s prerogative, adding that those questioning the quality of the nominees misunderstand the electoral mandate.

He maintained that his principal alone carries the mandate to decide what is best for the country’s governance.

“We voted for a president, and we voted for him to make his decisions. This is the best the President has chosen, and it is the best for the interests and success of his administration,” he said.

He further said that assessments of whether the nominees are “the best” are subjective, adding that the performance of the ambassadors would ultimately determine whether the President’s choices were justified.

“Your judgement of what is best is different from mine. He sends his people out to represent his government, whether for economic, security or cultural needs,” he said.