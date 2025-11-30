Tinubu’s Ambassadorial Picks Are Political Jobbers, Corruption Suspects, Says ADC

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

… Urges Senate To Reject Ex INEC Chair

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has pooh-poohed President Bola Tinubu’s fresh list of 32 nominees being considered for posting to foreign countries as ambassadors.

The party dismissed the list as “a comic cast of political jobbers, corruption suspects and patronage of wives, children, and relatives of political associates,” who it said should not be on the list.

The party said in contrast, Nigeria needs a disciplined and credible diplomatic corps, capable of rebuilding the nation’s collapsing credibility on the continent and the rest of the world.

The ADC further argued that after two years of Nigeria’s “thoroughly damaging absence” on the global stage, the President has surpassed himself by presenting “a list for a settlement of political IOUs.”

The party took particular exception to the nomination of a former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

The ADC said Yakubu’s nomination, coming only two years after supervising the election that brought President Tinubu into office, would lend credence to the widespread allegation that the former INEC chief may not have been a neutral umpire in the 2023 election, which could further undermine the credibility of INEC.

The opposition party further noted that at a time when INEC is still mired in a major credibility crisis, following the highly disputed and controversial 2023 general election, Prof. Yakubu’s nomination for an ambassadorial position sends a dangerous message.

The ADC said it’s in Professor Yakubu’s best interest to reject what it described as a “brazenly insensitive” nomination. It called on the Senate to reject the ex INEC chair, as a measure of restoring confidence in the nation’s electoral process.

The statement said, “After waiting for more than two years, and with Nigeria’s diplomacy and global perception in historic tatters, President Bola Tinubu presents an outrageously underwhelming ambassadorial list that appears designed to settle his political IOUs rather than fix Nigeria’s urgent international relations crises.

“At a time that Nigeria needs a disciplined and credible diplomatic corps, capable of rebuilding the nation’s collapsing credibility on the continent and the rest of the world, after two years of thoroughly damaging absence, President Tinubu has surpassed himself by presenting a comic cast of political jobbers, corruption suspects, and patronage of wives, children, and relatives of political associates.

“However, at the heart of this troubling list lies the nomination of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the immediate past chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who conducted the election that brought Tinubu in as President of Nigeria.

“The ADC views the appointment of Prof. Yakubu as embarrassingly insensitive, especially coming barely two years after supervising a highly controversial election that ushered in President Tinubu as President and only a few weeks after leaving office as INEC Chairman.

“This particular appointment of Prof. Yakubu blurs what should be a distinct line between players and umpires. If allowed to stand, it would set a dangerous precedent where future INEC chairmen and commissioners may begin to see their positions as stepping stones to future political rewards.

“Once that mindset enters the bloodstream of our electoral system, neutrality becomes impossible, partisanship becomes inevitable, and elections become transactional.

“A cursory review of the list would show that almost all the nominees fall into three categories: former career diplomats or ambassadors, political supporters or their relatives, and members of the president’s political party. We wonder in which of these three categories Prof. Yakubu belongs. The implication of this is deeply unsettling indeed.

“We are aware that there is no stipulated ‘cooling off’ period under our laws, but even when the law is silent, ethical standards must be upheld, especially when the situation attacks the very foundation of our democracy.”

The party called on Prof. Yakubu “to do the patriotic thing” by rejecting the appointment for the sake of INEC’s institutional credibility, the integrity of future elections, and the preservation of his own legacy.

“Failing to do so, we call on the Senate to reject his nomination in the interest of our democracy.”