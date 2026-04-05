Tinubu’s Bow To Obasanjo Sparks Reactions

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President Bola Tinubu’s display of respect toward former President Olusegun Obasanjo during his visit to Ogun State on Saturday has sparked reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Tinubu’s action was described as a show of humility and cultural respect.

The president had arrived at the Gateway International Cargo Airport, where Obasanjo joined other prominent Ogun leaders to receive him ahead of the inauguration ceremony at the facility.

In a video captured by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), the president was seen bowing slightly as he greeted Obasanjo and exchanged pleasantries with the former president.

The moment quickly drew attention online, with many Nigerians praising Tinubu’s conduct despite the long-standing political differences between the two leaders.

Among those who reacted was Abiodun Ogunmola, who wrote on Facebook, “President Tinubu is very respectful, he showed high level regard for Baba-Obasanjo.”

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Wole Bolarinwa also praised the President’s demeanour, saying, “Check out the humility in this man called PBAT is second to none.”

Another commenter, Idris Olawale Olasunkanmi, said the gesture reflected Tinubu’s personality, writing, “Tinubu is a very respectful person. See the way he shouted Baba. I love it.”

Ogbonna Onyekachi Kelvin simply noted, “I love the way he bowed to Obasanjo.”

For Alimi Samson Iyanu, the gesture was symbolic of Yoruba cultural values. “Tinubu even bend (sic) to greet him, yoruba culture is the best,” he wrote.

Ayodele Salaw also referenced the history between both men, saying, “Despite there long time differences, he still bow(ed) to greet OBJ.”

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Similarly, Ademilua Abdullah described the moment as an expression of “Omoluabi” values, adding that only a person raised with deep respect and character could have acted that way despite years of political disagreement.

Emeka Daniel, in his reaction, suggested that closer consultation between both leaders from the beginning of Tinubu’s presidency might have yielded even greater political goodwill.

Tinubu presided over the commissioning of the Gateway International Cargo Airport and the inauguration of two new commercial aircraft for Gateway Air, the Ogun State-owned airline operated in partnership with ValueJet.

The President also unveiled the new Federal Operations Unit edifice of the Nigeria Customs Service and handed over operational vehicles at the facility.