Tinubu’s Campaign Manifesto Not Plagiarized, 99% Unique, Findings Show

Contrary to speculations that the Campaign Manifesto of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu was plagiarized, findings by THE WHISTLER have shown that the document is at least 99 percent unique.

The APC candidate had on the 21st of October, 2022 unveiled an eighty-page manifesto titled ‘Renewed Hope 2023’ which contained his action plan if elected as president.

This website ran the manifesto through Turnitin, a trusted plagiarism detection service, used mostly by academics to ascertain the integrity of research papers and policy documents.

A breakdown of the plagiarism report showed that less than one percent of the contents of the manifesto were copied from scholarly papers and internet sources.

The software cited 7 websites that had texts similar to the contents of Tinubu’s manifesto. Of the 7 internet sources cited, 3 redirected to websites managed by the Nigerian government (Ministry of National Planning, National Budget Office and the Nigerian Embassy in Germany), where Tinubu quoted data on the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), 2 redirected to Nigerian newspaper reports while the remaining 2 redirected to seminars presented at Adtalem Global Education, USA and Middlesex University, UK.

Overall, the cited sources formed less than one percent of the document, thereby showing the document was not plagiarized.

While pictures contained in the document were not captioned, THE WHISTLER discovered that they were mostly sourced from the internet, however, it is unclear if pictures were used without the authorization of the publishers. So far, no photographer has filed for intellectual property theft over the images in the manifesto document.

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adebayo Adewole, had on Friday accused the APC candidate of plagiarizing his campaign slogan.

THE WHISTLER understands that Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope’ slogan is slightly different from Adewole’s ‘Hope Again 2023’ campaign slogan.