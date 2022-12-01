Tinubu’s Conduct In Delta ‘Unpresidential’ – Baba-Ahmed Slams APC Candidate After Attacking Obi

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of promoting falsehood against his principal and LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Advertisement

Baba-Ahmed who made the allegation while addressing a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, also criticized the violation of the peace accord by presidential candidates to commit to an issue-based campaign.

He condemned recent attacks on Obi by the presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, respectively.

Baba-Ahmed said, “some erstwhile major political parties appear to have crossed the boundaries of decency to transgress our peaceful activities and our focus on political schedules.

“On the 29th September 2022, an eminent group of statesmen under the aegis of the National Peace Committee, brought together all the Presidential Candidates to sign a Peace Accord, which represents an agreed code of conduct for the 2023 Presidential Elections.

Advertisement

“It is unfortunate that despite the noble objectives of this initiative, disinformation and misinformation about the Labour Party and its candidates have become fashionable in this election season.

“the presidential candidate of the APC speaking in Delta State, and referring to our presidential candidate, said that it was a disgrace to mention his name. While our candidate is quite comfortable with not being mentioned, it is most unpresidential, indecorous and disrespectful from the candidate who claims his turn at Nigerian Presidency.

“APCs strategy against Peter Obi now appears very clearly centered on promoting falsehood, in addition to empty and derogatory personal attacks, and of course this is because they can find no contentious points of negativity to push.

The LP vice-presidential candidate also decried the various attacks on Labour Party Offices, meetings and members in parts of the country while condemning the assassination of the party’s women leader in Kaduna.

“Over the past few months we have witnessed various attacks on Labour Party Offices, meetings and our members in parts of the country, and even INEC offices have not been spared. Just a couple of days ago, Mrs. Victoria Chintex, our vibrant and able Women Leader in Kaura LG of Kaduna State was assassinated while members of her family escaped with injuries.

“Senseless killings have gone on for too long. We call on the government within time left to at least make attempts at fulfilling its 2015 promise of securing lives and property, while serving justice to the killers,” he added.