Tinubu’s Declaration: Fire Service, DSS On Standby At INEC Headquarters

Following the declaration of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the winner of the 2023 presidential election, the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been surrounded by security operatives to deter any attack on the commission.

THE WHISTLER observed security operatives manning all streets leading to the INEC office on Wednesday. Some were stationed at the Ministry of Power/Power House junction, blocking the road and only granting access to authorized personnel and members of the press.

Upon entrance, there were at least 20 security personnel including operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on the street leading to the INEC office.

There was also a large Federal Fire Service Truck parked directly opposite the INEC headquarters, with about 4 personnel sitting inside the truck.

Tinubu, a two-time former Lagos governor, was declared as the winner of the election despite opposition parties’ call for the cancellation of the elections over allegations that INEC failed to comply with the law in the collation and announcement of results.

The APC candidate will be presented with the Certificate of Return at 3 pm on Wednesday, 1 March at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, which is the venue of the National Collation Centre.