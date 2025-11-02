Tinubu’s Economic Reforms Essential for Nigeria’s Growth, Says Okpebholo

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has commended President Bola Tinubu for his bold economic reforms and visionary leadership.

Okpebholo described Tinubu’s policies as essential to Nigeria’s progress and sustainable growth.

The Edo governor made the remarks in Benin City during the City Boy Movement empowerment programme, which supported over 200 Edo youths.

He said Tinubu’s administration had demonstrated unprecedented support to state governments, enabling meaningful developmental projects such as the ongoing construction of flyovers and other infrastructure across the state.

“These projects are made possible through the support of President Tinubu. I urge all Edo people to continue supporting the President, whose reforms, though tough, are essential for Nigeria’s progress,” the governor said.

Governor Okpebholo further said his administration was committed to delivering genuine development across the three senatorial districts of Edo State, adding that education reform remained a top priority.

“The previous government claimed to have transformed education in Edo State, but our findings show otherwise.

“We are changing the narrative. School enrollment across the state is increasing, and we are upgrading facilities and learning processes so that Edo children can compete with their peers globally,” he noted.

Edo State Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa, also urged youths to mobilise under the City Boy Movement to ensure that Tinubu secures the highest number of votes in the South-South region in the next election.

He said, “Edo State belongs to President Tinubu because he is a reliable and decisive leader. With the governor’s performance, opposition in Edo State will soon become history.”