Tinubu’s Envoy Nominee Gets Civil Society Backing Amid Public Debate

A coalition, the National Civil Society Council of Nigeria (NCSCN), has said that the nomination of Ambassador Ayodele Oke, a former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), for ambassadorial appointment is commendable.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu recently transmitted a second batch of 32 ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation, days after forwarding an initial list of three nominees.

‎NCSCN Executive Director, Blessing Akinlosotu, who briefed newsmen in Abuja, said Oke’s credentials and accomplishments were not in doubt.

He said the council totally concurred with public analysts who believed that Tinubu’s decision to nominate Oke as ambassador carried weight beyond rehabilitation, and further served as a signal that professional competence, once vindicated, deserved restoration.

The executive director stated that Oke had been completely cleared of allegations of corruption by a competent court and relevant security agencies following a thorough investigation.

Akinlosotu cited Otunba Msuaan, a public affairs commentator, who said: “The escalating demands for the rejection of Oke’s confirmation represent a perilous endeavour to supplant a legitimate court verdict with a verdict of public speculation.

“This campaign, fueled by recycled headlines and willful disregard for judicial finality, seeks to establish a dangerous precedent that threatens the very foundations of our legal system and compromises our national security.

“Tinubu now faces a test of principle and must stand resolute in defending the rule of law against this corrosive form of mob justice.

“At the heart of this controversy lies an incontrovertible and deliberately obscured truth: the legal case against Oke has reached its definitive and lawful conclusion.

“After a rigorous and transparent six-year legal process, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the primary prosecuting authority, formally moved for the termination of the case.

“In May 2023, the court, acting on this application, struck out the proceedings, a legal outcome that signifies a closure based on the absence of culpable evidence; the official record now states unequivocally that no wrongdoing was found”, he said.

Akinlosotu said the nomination of Oke for an ambassadorial role should be viewed as a positive development, considering his pedigree and track record.

“He is a seasoned and well-experienced administrator with proven integrity and competence.

“Finally, we call on all security agencies, media houses and civil society organisations to, at all times, conduct proper investigations before going public on sensitive national issues such as this,’’ he said.