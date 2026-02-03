Tinubu’s Foreign Trips Yielding Benefits, Says APC

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has said that President Bola Tinubu’s foreign trips are yielding tangible economic benefits for Nigeria.

He said this while citing massive investment inflows and strengthened global partnerships as evidence that the administration’s international engagements are paying off.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications Strategy, Abimbola Tooki, on Tuesday, he said Tinubu’s foreign trips are strategic engagements that shows his unwavering commitment to advancing Nigeria’s economic interests.

THE WHISTLER reports that in recent months, Tinubu’s frequent foreign trips have attracted strong criticism from opposition leaders.

While critics describe the travels as wasteful, the Presidency has consistently maintained that they are essential to repositioning Nigeria within the global community.

Defending the President, Yilwatda said such criticisms overlook the bigger picture, stressing that the benefits of Tinubu’s international engagements far outweigh the costs.

Advertisement

“These visits have helped reposition our country on the world stage, yielding tangible benefits that will support long-term prosperity.

“Since assuming office in May 2023, President Tinubu has undertaken a series of international visits to key regions, including Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas, engaging leaders and investors in nations such as the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, China, India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Brazil, and others.

“These missions have been focused on economic cooperation, trade expansion, and enhanced strategic partnerships.

“The National Chairman highlighted that Nigeria has already secured over $50bn in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) commitments through President Tinubu’s diplomatic drive, with major companies and sectors committing to investments spanning energy, manufacturing, logistics, agriculture, technology, and infrastructure,” Yilwatda said.

He also highlighted recent diplomatic successes, including the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with the United Arab Emirates, aimed at enhancing trade, investment, and collaboration in key sectors like energy and agriculture.

Advertisement

According to him, these commitments are not mere promises on paper but translate into actual capital inflows, job opportunities, and technology transfers that bolster the economy.

He commended Tinubu for securing those agreements that place Nigeria’s growth and sustainable development at the forefront.

Responding to critics who labelled the President’s foreign trips as “excessive” or unnecessary, Yilwatda said these views are short-sighted and fail to recognise the wider reform agenda the administration is pursuing.

“Those who focus on the cost without recognising the returns are missing the bigger picture. Nigeria’s reform programme under President Tinubu is bold, strategic, and necessary.

“We urge all Nigerians to support these efforts with patience, knowing that the dividends will be felt across the economy,” he said, implicitly countering sceptical commentary by political commentators and opponents.

“The President’s capacity to follow through on reforms, from economic policy shifts to institutional strengthening, demonstrates a deep commitment to transforming the Nigerian economy and enhancing living standards for citizens.

Advertisement

“Mr President has shown both the vision and the determination to see through the reforms this nation needs.

“Now is not the time for cynicism, but for unity and constructive support as these diplomatic and economic efforts begin to translate into tangible improvements in people’s lives,” the statement read in part.