Tinubu’s Man Promotes Peter Obi, Says LP Candidate’s Lagos Rally ‘Massive’

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos campaign rally of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has caught the attention of his opponents, with a spokesperson of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu campaign council describing the mega rally as “massive”.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Obi stormed Nigeria’s largest city with over 15 million population to seek consolidation on the huge support his ‘Obidient Movement’ has attracted among the youth who are tired of decades of reckless leadership.

His support among young urban voters has been attributed to the hardship inflicted on them especially under President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term in office.

Even though Obi is running on the platform of a small political party, he has managed to upset the country’s two established political parties, with at at least six surveys conducted by local and foreigns predicting him as the favourite candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari May 29, 2023.

Bayo Onanuga, the Director of Media and Publicity of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, could not ignore the massive turn out Obi recorded on Saturday in Lagos, which is the support base of Tinubu.

Onanugu took to Twitter on Saturday to describe the Lagos rally as “causing massive traffic jam” and discomfort to residents — a statement supporters of the LP candidate welcomed as free publicity for their candidate.

Advertisement

“Peter Obi and his supporters are doing a road walk in Lagos, causing massive traffic jam on the ever busy Lekki-Epe expressway. His rally is at TBS on the island. But he chose to cause discomfort to Lagosians. An uncivilized way to campaign in our city,” the APC campaign spokesperson tweeted while sharing Obi’s photo waving at his supporters.

Peter Obi and his supporters are doing a road walk in Lagos, causing massive traffic jam on the ever busy Lekki-Epe expressway. His rally is at TBS on the island. But he chose to cause discomfort to Lagosians. An uncivilized way to campaign in our city. pic.twitter.com/6BZRPQCS55 — Bayo onanuga (@aonanuga1956) February 11, 2023

‘Obidients’, as supporters of the LP candidate like to be called, were quick to taunt Onanuga in the comment section. Below are some of the reactions.

“@Cgese:” Promoting PO left right and center. PO is an idea whose time has come. Nothing endears a man to ordinary people like honesty. He is not a thief, we know it and we love him.”

Promoting PO left right and center. PO is an idea whose time has come. Nothing endears a man to ordinary people like honesty. He is not a thief, we know it and we love him. — Winny (@cgese) February 11, 2023

Advertisement

@VicafysC: “Thank you for the free campaign…. we are grateful. You are doing a great job”

Thank you for the free campaign…. we are grateful. You are doing a great job — Vicafys_Creations (@VicafysC) February 11, 2023

@Dr_Clandestine: “But how can “4 people tweeting in a room” cause a “massive traffic jam” in Tinubu’s mega city? Can 4 trees make a forest? Jungle don dey near puberty!”

@Balatic: “From his rallies are empty to he’s causing traffic jam. God na you do this one o!”

Bayo, use below Picture, it's better pic.twitter.com/XdFcsNECKo — Engr Olisa A. (@olisa337) February 11, 2023

Pls don’t waste it and need to eat my food pic.twitter.com/5fuOILMSXH — Vinosky- Am just Obi-dient (@vakorah) February 11, 2023

Advertisement

Bayo, use below Picture, it's better pic.twitter.com/XdFcsNECKo — Engr Olisa A. (@olisa337) February 11, 2023

I am affected by the traffic but I am not complaining. Freedom is worth a few hours of inconvenience. — duke omosun (@lcc6duke) February 11, 2023

Confirm… Glad you're enjoying the movie acted by Peter Obi.. keep watching Omo iya mi… — SEIZER (@nasty_nuff) February 11, 2023

🤣🤣🤣

Your principal does it and it's called love and support. You don't talk about the discomfort.

Peter Obi and his supporters replicate it 1000% times on your turf and suddenly it's an uncivilized way to campaign.🤣🤣🤣

The jokes just write themselves. — Lola Bunny Art 'n' Crafts Shoppe™ (@aayanate) February 11, 2023

Continue to cry. Pita Obi is the president of Nigeria after Buhari. Your agbodo ati igbo concoction will never make it. Nigeria deserves a decent character as president. A man who has shown integrity, capacity, worthiness & accountability. In this regard @PeterObi is 2nd to none. — Don Bez (@DonBez2) February 11, 2023

Save your tears till 25th February old man. Plenty tears will be needed from your camp so don't let them down — Effiong John #MyPeterObi🇳🇬 (@DrEffiong_John) February 11, 2023

Sir, on several occasions, I called the necessary agencies about road blocks in the name of rally, but nothing was done.

I experienced delay on three occasions, missed event twice due to APC blocking of roads, but you didn’t complain that time.

Elders don’t behave like this — President Eniola Daniel (@UnlimitedEniola) February 11, 2023

Keep crying. Senior onye goof. — Aji Bussu Onye Mpiawa azụ 🇨🇮 (@AfamDeluxo) February 11, 2023