Tinubu’s Man Promotes Peter Obi, Says LP Candidate’s Lagos Rally ‘Massive’

The Lagos campaign rally of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has caught the attention of his opponents, with a spokesperson of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu campaign council describing the mega rally as “massive”.
On Saturday, Obi stormed Nigeria’s largest city with over 15 million population to seek consolidation on the huge support his ‘Obidient Movement’ has attracted among the youth who are tired of decades of reckless leadership.
His support among young urban voters has been attributed to the hardship inflicted on them especially under President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term in office.
Even though Obi is running on the platform of a small political party, he has managed to upset the country’s two established political parties, with at at least six surveys conducted by local and foreigns predicting him as the favourite candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari May 29, 2023.
Bayo Onanuga, the Director of Media and Publicity of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, could not ignore the massive turn out Obi recorded on Saturday in Lagos, which is the support base of Tinubu.
Onanugu took to Twitter on Saturday to describe the Lagos rally as “causing massive traffic jam” and discomfort to residents — a statement supporters of the LP candidate welcomed as free publicity for their candidate.
“Peter Obi and his supporters are doing a road walk in Lagos, causing massive traffic jam on the ever busy Lekki-Epe expressway. His rally is at TBS on the island. But he chose to cause discomfort to Lagosians. An uncivilized way to campaign in our city,” the APC campaign spokesperson tweeted while sharing Obi’s photo waving at his supporters.
‘Obidients’, as supporters of the LP candidate like to be called, were quick to taunt Onanuga in the comment section. Below are some of the reactions.
“@Cgese:” Promoting PO left right and center. PO is an idea whose time has come. Nothing endears a man to ordinary people like honesty. He is not a thief, we know it and we love him.”
@VicafysC: “Thank you for the free campaign…. we are grateful. You are doing a great job”
@Dr_Clandestine: “But how can “4 people tweeting in a room” cause a “massive traffic jam” in Tinubu’s mega city? Can 4 trees make a forest? Jungle don dey near puberty!”
@Balatic: “From his rallies are empty to he’s causing traffic jam. God na you do this one o!”