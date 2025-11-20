Tinubu’s Road Projects Strategic, Not Campaign Promises, Says Minister

The Minister of State for Works, Hon. Muhammad Bello Goronyo, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s nationwide road expansion programme reflects deliberate national planning rather than political pledges.

Goronyo noted that several of the projects underway were never part of the president’s campaign promises.

Goronyo made this known at the Sokoto State Government’s Citizens’ Town Hall Meeting on the 2026 budget, organised by the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and held at the Sultan Maccido Institute for Qur’an and General Studies, Sokoto.

A statement issued by the Federal Ministry of Works on Thursday, quoted him as saying that the Federal Government is currently executing transformative road projects designed to boost economic integration, ease mobility, and open up development corridors across multiple states.

According to him, the key projects include:Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway (1,068 km) cutting across Sokoto Illela, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Ogun, Lagos and ending in Badagry; and Coastal Highway (750 km) connecting Badagry, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Rivers, Port Harcourt and Calabar.

Others are; Ebonyi–Edo–Benue–Nasarawa–Abuja Corridor (456 km); Akwanga–Jos–Bauchi–Gombe Highway (336 km); and Abuja–Kaduna–Zaria–Kano Road, currently undergoing massive reconstruction and expansion.

Goronyo stressed that the Abuja–Kaduna–Zaria–Kano corridor remains a priority, saying, “This project is receiving renewed vigour to ensure safe and efficient travel for Nigerians.”

He also noted that the ongoing NNPC-funded rehabilitation of the Sokoto–Gusau–Funtua–Zaria–Kaduna corridor, handled by contractors CCB, Diacater, Mothercat and Triacta, which he described as capable firms mobilised to deliver quality work.

The Minister commended the Sokoto State Government for its inclusive approach to budgeting.

He described the Citizens’ Town Hall Meeting as a model of participatory governance, noting that it aligns with President Tinubu’s emphasis on transparency and citizen engagement.

Goronyo praised Governor Ahmed Aliyu for what he called the governor’s impressive strides in urban renewal and infrastructure development.

He recalled driving around Sokoto at dawn and mistaking a newly completed roundabout for a foreign landmark.

He added that the state’s development agenda aligns strongly with the President’s Eight-Point Priority Agenda.

Goronyo further attributed Sokoto’s recent gains to the close relationship between Governor Aliyu and President Tinubu.