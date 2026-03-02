Tinubu’s Travels Bringing Billions Of Dollars To Nigeria, Says Presidency

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Protocol, Ademola Oshodi, has stated that President Bola Tinubu’s foreign trips have attracted billions of dollars in deals to Nigeria.

Oshodi made the remarks during an interview on ARISE NEWS on Monday while responding to concerns over Nigeria’s delayed ambassadorial appointments.

Explaining the delay, he said the President’s priority remains strengthening the domestic economy and implementing reforms rather than appointing ambassadors.

“The President’s priority is the domestic economy and reforms. Foreign missions are not cheap, especially after the naira was allowed to float. We must put our home in order first before sending people out. I believe President Tinubu is the best ambassador Nigeria has had.

“His travels have brought in billions of dollars in deals. While manufacturing might show a slump, we have huge growth in other sectors like oil, gas, and agriculture”, he explained.

He also stated that Nigeria would not compromise its sovereignty in exchange for assistance from the United States, stressing that the country is too economically important for the US to destabilise.

THE WHISTLER reports that his comments follow Nigeria’s recent scrutiny in the United States Congress after being labelled a country of particular concern by President Donald Trump late last year.

Progressively lawmakers have continued to engage in discussions around security cooperation, democracy, human rights, and regional stability in Nigeria and West Africa.

“It’s interesting how the Americans want to resolve this, but there is always a synergy where interests align. We have our own culture and constitution, and I am sure the Americans respect that.

“We will meet with them to see how it fits into our sovereignty. I don’t think Nigeria will compromise its sovereignty for assistance from any country, just as the Americans wouldn’t compromise theirs.

“We will find a closely aligned arrangement that suits their concerns and our security needs”, he said.

According to him, joint efforts, intelligence sharing and regional collaboration are critical to achieving lasting peace.

He acknowledged that while Nigeria has battled insecurity for years and the Americans have shown interest in assisting, any concerns by the US must be evaluated to see how it can be beneficial to both parties.

“It’s important that big players, including the National Security Adviser and their American counterparts, come together to find lasting peace, not just for Nigeria, but for West Africa. Whatever happens in Niger, Mali, Cameroon, or Burkina Faso affects us”, he noted.

Oshodi dismissed concerns about Nigeria possibly facing US sanctions, arguing that Nigeria is too strategically and economically important for the US to risk destabilising through sanctions.

He stated that Nigeria is a big player in the oil, gas, and energy sectors. “Anything that upsets the Nigerian economy invariably affects the oil market and the American domestic economy,” he said urging people to look at the essence of a partnership with America and not rhetoric on social media.

On Nigeria’s foreign policy stance regarding US–Israel–Iran tensions, he said the country remains committed to multilateralism and a rules-based international order.

“Nigeria has always been a big player in multilateralism. We believe all conflicts are based on national interests, but we follow a rule-based order.

“We believe the United Nations should be the first port of call for conflicts. Regarding non-alignment, it is based on interest. Nigeria believes if we work in international partnership, conflicts should be resolved that way.

“Everyone should have an opportunity to table their interests in international forums where UN resolutions are respected,” he said.

He further clarified that sovereignty applies strictly to recognised states, not insurgent or armed groups.

“Sovereignty is between state actors like Nigeria, Cameroon, USA, Iran. We cannot talk about non-state actors respecting sovereignty; they are rebels. We cannot respect bandits or people raising arms against the state.

“But when nation-states come together, our sovereignty should be respected. We will not regard ‘ragtag’ rebellious groups like Boko Haram in a structural diplomatic environment,” he said.

He added that the government is actively tackling insecurity through intelligence-driven operations and international cooperation.

“It is an ongoing issue. President Tinubu has the political will and is working with international parties, including American and even Israeli intelligence, to bring these people to bear. We now have intelligence-based solutions. We are arresting people, checking bank accounts, and freezing them.

“This requires international collaboration because funds pass through the global Swift system. This is where the Americans, British, French, and Chinese come in to provide intelligence-based solutions”, he revealed.

Speaking on Nigerians in the Gulf, Oshodi said citizens in the UAE and Qatar have been advised to stay vigilant and in touch with their embassies, with no evacuation ordered.

“Most countries haven’t made a mass announcement for citizens to leave yet, just to be vigilant. The Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sent communications through embassies in the UAE and Qatar for Nigerians to be vigilant and stay in touch”, he stated.

On whether Nigeria would move away from Russian and Chinese partnerships to align with US interests, Oshodi said Nigeria bases its foreign and security partnerships on national interests.

“Nigeria will do whatever it can in its power to ensure a safe, prosperous economy. We have to think about interest, not emotions. If the North Koreans give us security, we work with them; if the Americans give us security, we work with them. We should not look at sentiment”, he stressed.

Oshodi further assured that Nigeria is proactively engaging the US to correct misunderstandings about the country.

“We have the National Security Adviser and even the First Lady going to America to speak with them and provide a positive narrative. Americans sometimes have limited knowledge of what’s going on in Africa. It’s important to send that positive narrative, and it has succeeded, the American government is supporting us in providing security in the Northeast”, he said.