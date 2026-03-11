Tinubu’s UK Royal Visit Reflects Nigeria’s Growing Influence, Says Group

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Hope Alive Initiative (HAI) has hailed the forthcoming state visit of Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to the United Kingdom, describing the invitation as a validation of the President’s soft-power approach to diplomacy and Nigeria’s growing influence in global affairs.

President Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, are expected to begin a historic two-day state visit to the United Kingdom on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at the invitation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

HAI in a statement by its Director of Press and Communications, Ernest Omo, said the visit, the first of its kind in nearly four decades, will take place at Windsor Castle rather than Buckingham Palace, a development the group described as symbolic of elevated ties and recognition of both the Nigerian President and the country’s importance within the Commonwealth and the United Kingdom.

Omo urged Nigerians to see the visit as underscoring the enduring friendship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, and as signalling a renewed era of cooperation in diplomacy, trade, security and cultural exchange.

HAI noted that a state visit represents the highest level of diplomatic engagement and reflects the UK’s recognition of Nigeria’s pivotal role as Africa’s largest economy and a strategic partner in global affairs.

The group expressed confidence that President Tinubu would use the visit to engage in high-level discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, expanding economic opportunities and deepening cooperation on shared priorities such as climate action, counter-terrorism and sustainable development.

It also said the President is expected to highlight the contributions of the Nigerian diaspora in the UK while reinforcing cultural and educational ties between both countries.

According to HAI, the visit presents a strategic opportunity to attract investment, promote innovation and enhance Nigeria’s global standing, while also enabling the United Kingdom to reaffirm its partnership with African nations in the post-Brexit era.

The organisation further urged Nigerians to support the President, citing the administration’s bold economic reforms to put the country on the path to sustainability and prosperity.

HAI pointed to the removal of fuel subsidies, which ended persistent fuel queues and significantly increased states’ revenues from the federation account.

It also highlighted the impact of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), noting that more than 1,164,222 students have reportedly received over ₦206 billion in loans to support tertiary education since the programme was launched in 2024.

The group added that the unification of the foreign exchange market had enabled manufacturers and businesses to plan within a single exchange window, eliminating the distortions associated with the previous multi-window regime. It noted that the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria had commended the policy for reducing the activities of middlemen.

HAI also cited what it described as improvements in fiscal discipline and macroeconomic indicators, including a reported decline in inflation from 34.19 per cent in 2024 to 15.10 per cent by January 2026, GDP growth of 4.07 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025—the highest in three years—and an increase in foreign reserves to $45.4 billion as of December 2025.

The organisation further said Nigeria’s relations with key allies, including the United States, had strengthened under the current administration in areas such as counter-terrorism cooperation and financial crime prevention, noting the country’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force grey list.

HAI called for national consensus in support of the administration, pointing to what it described as growing political alignment across party lines in backing the President’s agenda.