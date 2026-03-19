Tinubu’s UK Visit Spurs Push For Wider Diaspora NIN Access

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Nigeria is ramping up efforts to strengthen its digital identity framework, with the National Identity Management Commission unveiling a plan to expand National Identification Number registration for citizens living abroad.

The move comes amid President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing state visit to the United Kingdom, where key officials including NIMC Director-General Abisoye Coker-Odusote are engaging counterparts to enhance collaboration in digital innovation and identity systems.

While the visit, hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, holds strong diplomatic importance, it is also being used to drive policy initiatives aimed at closing identity gaps affecting millions of Nigerians overseas.

In a statement by NIMC’s Head of Corporate Communications, Dr. Kayode Adegoke, the Commission outlined its intention to significantly scale up enrolment infrastructure in the UK, one of the largest hubs for Nigerian migrants. Plans include establishing additional registration centres, improving verification procedures, and deploying more efficient digital platforms to tackle long-standing challenges.

During discussions surrounding the visit, Coker-Odusote highlighted the agency’s resolve to eliminate barriers that have limited diaspora access to identity services.

“We are taking deliberate steps to ensure that every Nigerian, regardless of location, can seamlessly obtain their NIN and access essential services tied to it,” she said, underscoring the Commission’s commitment to inclusivity.

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The initiative is expected to deliver wide-ranging benefits, as NIN is increasingly required for participation in Nigeria’s financial system, telecommunications access, and government programmes. For Nigerians abroad, easier registration means staying connected to the country’s economic and administrative systems without being physically present.

Experts say the timing is key, as Nigeria accelerates its shift toward a digital economy where identity verification is critical to service delivery and financial inclusion.

Domestically, NIMC is complementing its international push with grassroots efforts aimed at closing the identity gap. Through ward-level enrolment drives, the Commission is bringing registration services closer to rural and underserved communities, reducing access barriers and improving coverage.

This dual strategy—expanding globally while deepening local outreach—reflects a shift toward practical implementation, positioning identity infrastructure as a cornerstone of governance and economic planning.

As Nigeria continues to strengthen ties with the UK, observers note that the inclusion of identity management in bilateral discussions underscores a broader truth: in an increasingly digital world, national development depends on the ability to accurately identify and connect citizens, wherever they may be.