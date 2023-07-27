TINUBU’s WOMEN: Meet Six Female Minister Designates

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

No fewer than six women will be in the cabinet of President Bola Tinubu as ministers, according to a list of 28 nominees for ministerial positions sent to Senate on Thursday.

Advertisement

The president of the senate Godswill Akpabio on Thursday unveiled the ministerial nominees and females represents 21.42 per cent of the total names submitted.

Women who made the list are: Hannatu Musawa, Betta Chimaobim Edu, Nkiru Onyejiocha, Doris Anite Uzoka, Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, and Stella Okotete.

President Tinubu said more ministerial nominees would be sent to the senate, suggesting that more women could be added to the list.

Zainab Jaji, a public affairs commentator who spoke to THE WHISTLER, said she was impressed by the number and quality of women that would be in the cabinet.

“Glad to see many women on the team, because it will bring diversity and show progressive nature of Nigeria,” she said.

Advertisement

Below are the profiles of the six female minister designates:

Former Deputy Spokesperson All Progressive Congress. Hannatu Musawa

Hannatu Musawa

Hannatu Musawa was born on 20 September 1973 amd hails from Katsina State.

She is a Nigerian lawyer, a solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, and a solicitor in England & Wales, UK.

Advertisement

She was the Deputy Spokesperson and the Deputy Director Public Affairs of the All progressives congress (APC).

Betta Chimaobim Edu

All Progressive Congress Women Leader Betta Chimaobim Edu

37-year-old Betta Chimaobim Edu is from Cross River State and was born on 27 October 1986.

Edu holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery degree from the University of Calabar, she is a Harvard certified, Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health, United Kingdom.

She was the former Cross River State commissioner for health from 2019 until her resignation in 2022. She is the incumbent APC National Women Leader.

Advertisement

Nkiru Onyejeocha

Former House of Representative Member Nkiru Onyejeocha

Nkiru Onyejiocha hails from Abia State and was born on 23 November 1969.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and a Master’s degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy from Imo State University.

From 2002 to 2003, she was the Commissioner for Resource Management and Manpower Development in Abia State and was the transition Executive Chairman of the Umunneochi Local Government Area of the state

In 2007, she was first elected a member of the House of Representatives on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but later defected to APC.

In 2011, she was appointed chairman House committee on Aviation

In 2013, Onyejiocha called for a holistic investigation and prosecution of officials who were involved in compromising aviation safety rules that led to the crash of a passenger plane– Dana Air Flight 992

Also In 2019, Onyejiocha ran for the speaker of the 9th House of Reps after she was re-elected to the House for a fourth term.

Doris Anite Uzoka

The Imo State Commissioner for Financeand Coordination of Economy Doris Anite Uzoka

Doris Anite Uzoka is from Imo State, born on 13 December 1967.

She is a medical doctor and a chartered financial analyst. She was a former General Manager of Zenith Bank Plc and the incumbent Imo State Commissioner for Finance and Coordination of Economy.

Uju Kennedy Ohanenye

Former All Progressive Congress Presidential Candidate, Uju Kennedy

Uju Kennedy Ohanenye hails from Anambra State and was born on 23 December 1973

The 50 years old is a lawyer by training, and a businesswoman with stakes in real estate and education. .

Uju was the only female APC presidential aspirant in the 2023 presidential election.

She is married.

Stella Okotete

The Executive Director, Business Development of The Nigerian Export Import Bank (NEXIM) Stella Okotete

Stella Okotete is from Delta state, and was born on 4 January 1988

She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Studies from Benson Idahosa University, Benin City.

Okotete is currently the Executive Director, Business Development of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM).

Before her appointment into NEXIM, she was a focal person for the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) in Delta State between 2011 and 2015.

She is an honorary senior member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria