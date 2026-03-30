Tipper Crushes 9-Year-Old Girl To Death In Ondo

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A Tipper truck on Sunday crushed a nine-year-old girl to death in Akungba-Akoko, Akoko South-West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The incident occurred around Supare Junction on Supare Road.

DSP Abayomi Jimoh, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Akure on Monday, said the driver had been arrested.

“The Police Command in Ondo State regrets to confirm a fatal motor accident in Akungba-Akoko, resulting in the death of a nine-year-old girl.

“The victim was reportedly knocked down by an unregistered Mercedes-Benz tipper truck and was immediately rushed to the hospital, where she was sadly confirmed dead by a medical doctor,” Jimoh said.

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The PPRO said the vehicle was recovered for inspection, while investigation was ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to him, the command commiserates with the family of the deceased and assures the public that justice will be served.

He, therefore, urged motorists to always exercise due care and adhere strictly to traffic regulations to prevent avoidable tragedies in the state.

Jimoh assured that a thorough investigation had commenced to unravel the exact cause of the accident and ensure accountability.