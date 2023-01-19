Titans Shocked As Big Brother Introduces 4 New Housemates To Reality Show

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Big Brother Titans introduced four new housemates on day 4 of the show, leaving the other twenty contestants in shock.

Their addition to the house came after the other housemates lost their first wager after staking 75% of their BB tokens.

As expected, Big Brother added a twist to the show after he ushered in new housemates into the Big Brother Titans house.

The existing housemates were shocked when four strange faces joined them during a pool party, carrying food before they switched outfits into their swim wears.

The New Housemates

Miracle Op, 24, is an Anambra-born athlete but grew up in Lagos Nigeria. He described himself as a “witty, chatty risk-taker” who is tough on the outside and soft inside.

Sandra, 27, grew up in Lagos but hails from Akwa Ibom. The new housemate, who said her confidence shows in how comfortable she is in her skin, is a model, entrepreneur, and host.

Theo Traw, 29, is a musician who hails from The Vaal in South Africa. He is single and said he’s ready for all kinds of ships.

Blue Aiva, 22, is a professional dancer, she was born in Limpopo province but she is now in Johannesburg, South Africa.