Tiv Youths Ask Ortom To Leave Buhari Alone, Concentrate On Governance

The Tiv Youth Council Worldwide has urged Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State to concentrate on good governance and refrain from criticising President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President of the council, Mr Mike Msuaan in a statement on Monday in Abuja, accused Ortom of not providing dividends of democracy for people of the state.

Msuaan urged the governor not to take delight in attacking Buhari at any slightest opportunity.

He described as “hypocrisy driven to a rather ridiculous height’’ the accusations Ortom leveled against the president in his recent utterances.

“It is curious that the governor who has used apparatus of state to intimidate critics from interrogating his inability to provide basic amenities for the people of Benue will turn round to accuse the president of intimidating critics.

“Just recently, Mr Atsar Gundu who has been a virulent critic of Ortom was arrested in a gestapo manner and remanded in prison without trial for several months.

“The governor, like no other in the history of the state is currently in court with several other citizens of the state, all in a bid to gag public outcry against his dismal performance,’’ he said.

On the allegations of corruption against Buhari’s aides, Msuaan said that Ortom’s Principal Private Secretary and Adviser on Works and Housing were charged to court for alleged corruption for embezzling N4.7 billion.

“Similarly, just recently, Mr Joseph Loko, the Chairman, Benue State Independent Electoral Commission and others were dragged to court by the EFCC for misappropriation of about N500 million.

“We expect the governor to get busy with fashioning out a solution to the militia killings in Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

“There are protracted communal crisis in Bonta, Konshisha LGA and Oju LGA which has led to the destruction of several lives and property worth millions of naira.

“Also, the ongoing Ipiav and Yandev communal problems in Gboko LGA and many other crises should get the governor’s action,’’ he said.

Msuaan commended Buhari and the security agencies and urged them not to be deterred by negative statements but sustain the fight against criminality and agents of distabilisation.