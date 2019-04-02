Tiwa Savage Becomes First Female ‘Star’ Brand Ambassador

Advertisement

Nigerian singer, Tiwatope Savage popularly known as Tiwa Savage has been unveiled as brand ambassador for Star Radler.

The announcement was made at a special event hosted at Muri Okunola Park.

She is the first ever female to be officially signed on as an advocate for the beer brand, as she joins other male artists associated with Star.

Advertisement

Recall that in January, Burna Boy was announced as the first ever brand ambassador for Star Lager.

Speaking on the unveil, Tiwa expressed her delight at becoming the first ever woman to be a brand ambassador for Star.

“Star is a great brand and I’m thrilled to have joined the Star family. I’ve always loved the Radler brand and it’s an amazing opportunity to be the official face of the brand. The taste is quite exquisite! The Star brand is all about inspiring people to dream for bigger, greater things. Every Nigerian is somewhat aspirational, and this is a theme I try to imbibe in my music. I can’t wait for what the future holds with Star as I urge everyone to be on the lookout for us.”

Tiwa came to limelight after the release of her debut studio album Once Upon a Time which was released on 3 July 2013 with singles like: “Kele Kele Love”, “Love Me (3x)”, “Without My Heart”, “Ife Wa Gbona”, “Folarin”, “Olorun Mi” and “Eminado”.