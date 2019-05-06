‘Tiwa Savage Is Still My Business Partner,’ Don Jazzy Reveals

Advertisement

Nigerian musician, Michael Collins Ajereh popularly known as Donjazzy revealed that he’s still business partners with singer, Tiwa Savage.

Savage, who signed a recording contract with Mavin Records in 2012, left the label and signed a new international recording deal with leading American record label, Universal Music Group (UMG) on Thursday.

On the last episode of ‘Loose Talk Podcast’ titled, ‘The Blueprint,’ Nigerian music legend, Don Jazzy said Tiwa savage is one of the best he ever worked with.

Advertisement

He said, “It’s obvious to everybody, it was an epic journey. I don’t necessarily even feel like now because you’ve signed to Universal, to everybody it just looks like she’s gone to the land beyond beyond. I don’t understand, we’re still business partners, there’s still catalogues that we share, that she’s still going to be receiving royalties from for the rest of her life or whatever.

“The business was dope, and she’s actually one of my favourite business partners of all time. I mean, myself and D’Banj worked together for eight years and one year, Tiwa would have been eight years too as well. It was beautiful, she was understanding from the get-go till now.

“There’s nothing she doesn’t understand; we try as much as possible to understand each other. Sometimes, even when should disagree with each other on some things, she’s just matured, you know.

“She’s loving, and knew what she wanted from day one.”

Speaking about the new kid on the block, Rema, Don Jazzy says he was discovered via Instagram. He says, “D’Prince dropped a song, ‘Gucci Gang,’ featuring myself and David and the young man did a freestyle to it and tagged us. That’s how everybody finds every artist; tag somebody, if the person is feeling you, you blow up.”