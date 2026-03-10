Tiwa Savage Launches Music Foundation To Train Young Talents

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage has selected 100 young talents for specialised training under the newly launched Tiwa Savage Music Foundation, aimed at nurturing emerging creatives and strengthening Nigeria’s music industry.

Savage unveiled the foundation in Lagos, describing it as an initiative designed to address critical gaps in education, training, and infrastructure within the country’s creative sector.

The launch event, held at The Delborough Lagos, attracted celebrities, industry stakeholders, and government officials.

Notable guests at the event included music executive Don Jazzy, media entrepreneur Mo Abudu, singer Johnny Drille, and music producer Cobhams Asuquo.

Other dignitaries present were Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Florence Ita-Giwa, Daisy Danjuma, and Folasade Okoya.

Speaking at the event, Savage said the foundation was created to help develop young talent and provide access to opportunities in the global music industry.

“We have so much talent in Nigeria, but we must build infrastructure and invest in education so that when people see our talent, they also see access,” she said.

According to her, the programme will focus on several areas within the music ecosystem, including film scoring, music publishing, music therapy, music production, and sound engineering.

Savage explained that the selected participants would undergo a four-day intensive training programme organised in partnership with Berklee College of Music.

She added that the training has already been fully funded and urged the beneficiaries to make the most of the opportunity.

“The opportunity is already paid for. My advice is to use it wisely because opportunity favours the prepared,” she said, adding that the initiative would be held annually to give more young talents the chance to participate.

Savage also emphasised the importance of government support in building Nigeria’s creative economy, noting that collaboration between the public and private sectors is essential for long-term growth.

In his remarks, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said he attended the event to celebrate Savage’s achievements and support the new initiative.

“You know what it is about. Today is her day. She’s one of our best, so I have to support her,” the governor said.

Also speaking, Pastor Bolaji Idowu said the foundation would create hope and opportunities for aspiring creatives, noting that the initiative would provide the right strategy for young people seeking to succeed in the music industry.

Singer Johnny Drille described Savage as an outstanding artist whose influence in the Nigerian music industry has spanned more than a decade.

“Tiwa has been an amazing artist for over a decade, and it is inspiring to see her bring something incredible to the Nigerian music scene,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of EbonyLife Group, Mo Abudu, said the foundation would help nurture emerging talents and support the next generation of Nigerian music stars.

“I’m really inspired to celebrate with my darling Tiwa Savage tonight. I have known her for years and we have worked on several projects,” she said.

NAN reports that the Tiwa Savage Music Foundation aims to provide education, mentorship, and international exposure for young creatives seeking careers across various aspects of the music industry.