Multiple award-winning Nigerian songstress, Tiwa Savage, has penned an emotional farewell to her former label boss, Don Jazzy, following her exit from the music producer’s Mavin Records on Thursday.

Savage on Thursday inked an international recording contract with California-based Universal Music Group (UMG), under which she would now be releasing new materials.

The singer-songwriter, who joined Mavin Records in 2012, has been behind hits like “kele kele” “eminado” “all over” among others.

Don Jazzy had in an Instagram post written a touching tribute to Savage who happens to be his first female signee, saying: “As you start this new chapter in your life, we want you to know that we are solidly behind you and can’t wait for the world to see what we have always believed you can be. Your jersey as the First Lady of Mavin will forever be yours as we do not intend to fill that position with anyone else. We love you from the bottom of heart and pray GOD’s blessings continue to follow you. Amennnn,”

Tiwa Savage commented under Jazzy’s post: “When I got pregnant I was nervous to tell you so I decided to tell you at the airport when we were travelling for a show. I figured you couldn’t really say much in a public place but then you told me you already knew and had already been thinking of a plan to keep my brand going while I took some time out. I was shocked because you weren’t phased by the news, you had already started making plans.

“I recorded the RED album while I was heavy and I would fall asleep during sessions and you and the whole team would crash in the studio right there with me till I woke up again and was ready to finish recording.

“There was nothing you would hear about me that ever made you mad, no outfit was too crazy, no headline was too controversial for you to handle no crazy outburst no nothing. If I said today wasn’t emotional for me I would be LYING.

“Please promise me that our relationship will never change. I only want to make you proud of me. Not every super hero has an S on their chest. You are my superhero DON DORO BUCCI.

“7 years, 7 the number of perfection. I LOVE YOU ALWAYS AND FOREVER. Mavin 4life”

Savage’s new contract with UMG was announced via the official Instagram account of the American global music corporation. The record label said it was “thrilled to welcome Tiwa Savage, one of Africa’s biggest stars to the Universal Music Group Family”.